State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,870 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after buying an additional 4,772,676 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,084,000 after buying an additional 4,224,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,155,000. Finally, Rush Island Management LP raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 11,010,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,129,000 after buying an additional 3,350,506 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of HR opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $20.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.57%.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

