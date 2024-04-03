State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 725 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $132.33 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $148.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DGX shares. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.18.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

