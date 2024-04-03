State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,519,000 after buying an additional 2,724,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,209,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 684.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,049 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.04%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

