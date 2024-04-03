Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Price Target to $71.00

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $104.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

IRON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Disc Medicine from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IRON

Disc Medicine Price Performance

NASDAQ IRON opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $773.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.18. Disc Medicine has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Disc Medicine

In other Disc Medicine news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,779,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,686 shares in the company, valued at $92,779,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 786,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,314,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,347,500. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRON. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Disc Medicine by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.