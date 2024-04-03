Stifel Nicolaus Trims Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Target Price to $195.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZTS. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.11.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $165.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

