StockNews.com Downgrades Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS stock opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,815,760,000 after buying an additional 4,264,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,263,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $554,282,000 after buying an additional 669,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

