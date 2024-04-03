StockNews.com Upgrades Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.05.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 353.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

