TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of TELUS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.21.

TELUS Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of T stock opened at C$21.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$21.12 and a 12 month high of C$28.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.24 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.16%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

