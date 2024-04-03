Terran Orbital’s (LLAP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Terran Orbital from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.07.

Terran Orbital Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terran Orbital

LLAP stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $232.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.32. Terran Orbital has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Terran Orbital by 80.6% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 35,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

