Tevis Investment Management Makes New $644,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $198.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $126.22 and a one year high of $200.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.86. The stock has a market cap of $572.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

