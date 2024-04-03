Tevis Investment Management Makes New $644,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSE:JPM opened at $198.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $126.22 and a one year high of $200.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.86. The stock has a market cap of $572.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPM
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.