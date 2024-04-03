Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from BWS Financial

BWS Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $917.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $519.33 to $471.33 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $575.28 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land has a one year low of $422.07 and a one year high of $666.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.76. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.22% and a return on equity of 43.57%. The business had revenue of $166.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.1667 per share. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In other news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 300 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.24 per share, with a total value of $162,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 393,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,477,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 651 shares of company stock valued at $342,147 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $3,688,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $10,064,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,064,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.