The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.53

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.53 and traded as high as $5.58. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 64,764 shares.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGT. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the third quarter worth $62,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter worth $79,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.