The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $9.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRK. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 12,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,821,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,364,289.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

