The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $18.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.75 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IVZ. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.11%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco by 16.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 85.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

