The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $32.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.39.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at $114,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at $114,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

