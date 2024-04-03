The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

NYSE MOS opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

