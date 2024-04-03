The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,700 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 636,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of JOE opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. St. Joe has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,390,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,073,830,605.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 88,700 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $4,792,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,236,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,322,376.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,959. Company insiders own 41.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

