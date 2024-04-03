TMX Group (TSE:X) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.69

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.69 and traded as high as C$36.14. TMX Group shares last traded at C$35.76, with a volume of 214,644 shares traded.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on X shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised TMX Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMX Group

TMX Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$301.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.05 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.28%. Research analysts anticipate that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6182065 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.