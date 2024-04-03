TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.69

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.69 and traded as high as C$36.14. TMX Group shares last traded at C$35.76, with a volume of 214,644 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TMX Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.57.

TMX Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. TMX Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of C$301.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6182065 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Articles

