Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.67

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.67 and traded as high as C$19.84. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$19.57, with a volume of 214,265 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.39.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$384.49 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.8945148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Torex Gold Resources

In related news, Director Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.97 per share, with a total value of C$49,843.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,715 shares of company stock valued at $78,078 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

See Also

