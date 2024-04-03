Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.67

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.67 and traded as high as C$19.84. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$19.57, with a volume of 214,265 shares trading hands.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXG

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C($0.21). Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of C$384.49 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.8945148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Torex Gold Resources

In related news, Director Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,843.00. Insiders purchased 7,715 shares of company stock worth $78,078 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Torex Gold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.