TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 2.8 %

TTE stock opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $168.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $71.70.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

