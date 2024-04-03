Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $239.89 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $133.02 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $325.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

