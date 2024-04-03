Traders Purchase Large Volume of Royal Caribbean Cruises Call Options (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 38,004 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 175% compared to the typical volume of 13,797 call options.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $137.41 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $141.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.88 and its 200 day moving average is $112.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Macquarie boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

