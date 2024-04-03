Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $325.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.92.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT opened at $297.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.82. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $305.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,626,876.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,592,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

