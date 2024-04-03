Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $55.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trip.com Group traded as high as $48.83 and last traded at $48.68, with a volume of 1347636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 172,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

