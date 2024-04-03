Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $55.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trip.com Group traded as high as $48.83 and last traded at $48.68, with a volume of 1347636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trip.com Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Trading Up 4.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trip.com Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.