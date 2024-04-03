True North Advisors LLC Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

True North Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.9% of True North Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.47.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $119.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.88. The stock has a market cap of $473.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

