Truist Financial Boosts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $115.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHAK

Shake Shack Price Performance

NYSE SHAK opened at $103.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 224.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.81. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $52.64 and a fifty-two week high of $110.90.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $2,399,715.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,715,541.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at $438,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,608 shares of company stock valued at $10,170,519 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,373,000 after acquiring an additional 748,789 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $41,046,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1,416.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,360,000 after acquiring an additional 390,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $12,514,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 436,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,370,000 after acquiring an additional 246,952 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.