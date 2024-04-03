TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.46

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as high as C$1.48. TVA Group shares last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 2,490 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40. The company has a market cap of C$57.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

