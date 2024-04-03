Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Shares of TWLO opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.85.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $207,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,559,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $207,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,559,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $104,824.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,291.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,797 shares of company stock valued at $562,393 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

