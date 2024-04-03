Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Cut to “Market Perform” at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UGP. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UGP

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

NYSE:UGP opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.59. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.0723 dividend. This is a boost from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 128.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.