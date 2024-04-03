United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.20.

NYSE URI opened at $691.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $671.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $732.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

