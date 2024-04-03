Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.25.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

