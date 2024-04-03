Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 206,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.