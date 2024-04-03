Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $263.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

