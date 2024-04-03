Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,652 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

