Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Cut by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,835 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 627.8% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 49,431 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 32,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a market cap of $178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

