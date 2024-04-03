Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VMC. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $264.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $266.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.62. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $162.00 and a twelve month high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.