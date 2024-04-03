Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) CFO Manmohan Mahajan Acquires 6,000 Shares

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 114,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

