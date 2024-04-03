Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on W. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.52.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of W opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average is $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 3.29. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $59,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,841 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,807.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $59,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,807.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,476 shares of company stock worth $3,109,905 over the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

