Wedbush Downgrades D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) to Underperform

Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.53.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $155.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $726,454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

