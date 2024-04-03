Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $73.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.6 %

JCI opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.