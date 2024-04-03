Wells Fargo & Company Boosts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $117.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an underperform rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.80 and a 52-week high of $104.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after purchasing an additional 815,083 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,426,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 86.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 489,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after purchasing an additional 226,974 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,140,000 after purchasing an additional 569,887 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.