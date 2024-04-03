Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.43

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.43 and traded as high as $12.13. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 503,994 shares changing hands.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT Stock Down 3.6 %

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $588.53 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.