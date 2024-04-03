Windward Capital Management Co. CA Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 427,634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.6% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $64,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

AMZN stock opened at $180.69 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,223,106 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

