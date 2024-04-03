Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $48,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.0 %

ZBH opened at $128.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

