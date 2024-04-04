1,200 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $93,051,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,554,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,513.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 379,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,331,000 after acquiring an additional 355,670 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVE stock opened at $184.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.69. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.