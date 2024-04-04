145 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,721,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,492,000 after buying an additional 23,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,504.98 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,637.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,512.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,806.15.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

