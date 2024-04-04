2,580 Shares in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cabot by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,908,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 34.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 603.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Cabot by 41.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 350.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 137,294 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.61. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $94.01.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.28 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Several analysts have commented on CBT shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

