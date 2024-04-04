2,955 Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Revvity in the third quarter worth $25,301,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Revvity in the third quarter worth $1,472,000. 2Xideas AG acquired a new position in Revvity in the third quarter worth $20,968,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity in the third quarter worth $5,548,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity in the third quarter worth $522,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

RVTY stock opened at $102.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.10. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $139.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RVTY shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

